U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Noble, 81st Training Wing commander’s action group superintendent, types on his computer in the 81st TRW Headquarters building on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 15, 2023. Noble shared his story of “Why I Stay”, saying how he observed his leaders looking out for him and showing support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 13:35 Photo ID: 8006178 VIRIN: 230815-F-IE886-1022 Resolution: 5395x3601 Size: 8.45 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I Stay: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Noble [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.