Aircraft Maintenance

Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Keith Cardinal, from Hazel Park, Michigan, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk in hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 31, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

