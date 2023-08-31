Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jacob Cohen, from San Antonio, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Danny Huntsberry, from New Orleans, both assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, conduct routine maintenance on an emergency air breathing compressor in the hangar bay, Aug. 31, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    This work, Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

