Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Devin Samuels, from Houston, assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 31, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 8005328 VIRIN: 230831-N-CO784-2779 Resolution: 4311x3079 Size: 1.2 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.