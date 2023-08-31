Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony [Image 21 of 21]

    SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    All 15 recipients of the annual Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award stand on stage along with Mr. Ronald Bogle, left, national chair, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, and Mr. Gilbert Cisneros, middle-right, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness during a ceremony at the Pentagon Library and Conference Center in Arlington, Va., Aug. 30, 2023. The Freedom Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve. 15 employers were selected from 1,863 nominations this year to receive the prestigious award. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 8004552
    VIRIN: 230830-A-AJ780-1021
    Resolution: 5757x3203
    Size: 12.84 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony [Image 21 of 21], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    Freedom Award
    SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony

