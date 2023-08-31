SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony

All 15 recipients of the annual Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award stand on stage along with Mr. Ronald Bogle, left, national chair, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, and Mr. Gilbert Cisneros, middle-right, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness during a ceremony at the Pentagon Library and Conference Center in Arlington, Va., Aug. 30, 2023. The Freedom Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve. 15 employers were selected from 1,863 nominations this year to receive the prestigious award. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

