    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony [Image 20 of 21]

    SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk, Knox County Public Schools, accepts the annual Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve, during a ceremony at the Pentagon Library and Conference Center in Arlington, Va., Aug. 30, 2023. Knox County Public Schools was one of 15 employers selected from 1,863 nominations this year to receive the prestigious award. Nominated by U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Michael Hicks, Knox County Public Schools is a Tennessee K-12 school system comprised of 9000 men and women dedicated to providing all children with an exceptional education in a safe, secure, and healthy environment. Joining Dr. Rysewyk on stage was Mr. Ronald Bogle, left, national chair, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, and Mr. Gilbert Cisneros, right, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 8004550
    VIRIN: 230830-A-AJ780-1020
    Resolution: 3355x2232
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony [Image 21 of 21], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    Freedom Award
    SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony

