SECDEF Freedom Award Ceremony

Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk, Knox County Public Schools, accepts the annual Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve, during a ceremony at the Pentagon Library and Conference Center in Arlington, Va., Aug. 30, 2023. Knox County Public Schools was one of 15 employers selected from 1,863 nominations this year to receive the prestigious award. Nominated by U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Michael Hicks, Knox County Public Schools is a Tennessee K-12 school system comprised of 9000 men and women dedicated to providing all children with an exceptional education in a safe, secure, and healthy environment. Joining Dr. Rysewyk on stage was Mr. Ronald Bogle, left, national chair, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, and Mr. Gilbert Cisneros, right, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

