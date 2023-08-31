The Impact of Volunteering

U.S. Army Spc. Leanna Crawford, a radio equipment repairer assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, pets puppies as she volunteers at K9 Battle Buddies in Hinesville, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2023. Their intention is to involve the Veteran in training their dog, beginning with fundamental obedience before moving on to more specialized training tailored to their particular requirements. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

