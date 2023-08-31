The Impact of Volunteering

U.S. Army Spc. Leanna Crawford, a radio equipment repairer assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, sweeps as she volunteers at K9 Battle Buddies in Hinesville, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2023. She emphasizes that giving time and energy voluntarily to make the world a better place has meaning. While receiving opportunities, experiences, and most importantly, character development in the process. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband)
