    The Impact of Volunteering [Image 3 of 5]

    The Impact of Volunteering

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Leanna Crawford, a radio equipment repairer assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, sweeps as she volunteers at K9 Battle Buddies in Hinesville, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2023. She emphasizes that giving time and energy voluntarily to make the world a better place has meaning. While receiving opportunities, experiences, and most importantly, character development in the process. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 11:22
    Photo ID: 8003908
    VIRIN: 230812-A-VI253-5146
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 492.02 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Impact of Volunteering [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Volunteering
    local community
    ROTM
    3rdID

