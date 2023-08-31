U.S. Army Spc. Leanna Crawford, a radio equipment repairer assigned to 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division, puts away supplies as she volunteers at K9 Battle Buddies in Hinesville, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2023. Their intention is to involve the Veteran in training their dog, beginning with fundamental obedience before moving on to more specialized training tailored to their particular needs. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8003907
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-VI253-5080
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|576.52 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Impact of Volunteering [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT