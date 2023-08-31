U.S. Marine Promoted to Capt. during exercise Super Garuda Shield 23 STAFFEX.

Capt. Trevor T. Hixson, 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, presents his unit challenge to Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig in appreciation for him [Heliwig] presiding of his promotion ceremony during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 03, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

