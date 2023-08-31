Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Promoted to Capt. during exercise Super Garuda Shield 23 STAFFEX. [Image 7 of 11]

    U.S. Marine Promoted to Capt. during exercise Super Garuda Shield 23 STAFFEX.

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Trevor T. Hixson, 5th Battalion, 11th Marines, receives his Captain rank insignia from his fellow Marines during the operational planning portion of Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 03, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 19:14
    Location: SURABAYA, ID 
    This work, U.S. Marine Promoted to Capt. during exercise Super Garuda Shield 23 STAFFEX. [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine
    USINDOPACOM
    Super Garuda Shield
    SGS2023
    Capt. Trevor T. Hixson
    Maj. Gen. Jered P. Helwig

