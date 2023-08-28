Japan Air-Self Defense Force members carry a Mikoshi float together during the Misawa Summer Festival in Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 26, 2023. The summer festival is an annual event that highlights the partnership between U.S. and Japan forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.31.2023 00:02 Photo ID: 7998632 VIRIN: 230826-F-MK545-1068 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.82 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Summer Festival [Image 9 of 9], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.