    Misawa Summer Festival [Image 2 of 9]

    Misawa Summer Festival

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Japanese food vendor prepares traditional festival food during the Misawa Summer Festival in Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 26, 2023. The summer festival provides an opportunity for American attendees to dive into the culture of the host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 00:02
    Photo ID: 7998628
    VIRIN: 230826-F-MK545-1037
    Resolution: 6303x4202
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    Japan
    Misawa
    Summer Festival
    Team Misawa

