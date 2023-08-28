A Japanese food vendor prepares traditional festival food during the Misawa Summer Festival in Misawa City, Japan, Aug. 26, 2023. The summer festival provides an opportunity for American attendees to dive into the culture of the host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 00:02
|Photo ID:
|7998628
|VIRIN:
|230826-F-MK545-1037
|Resolution:
|6303x4202
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Summer Festival [Image 9 of 9], by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT