230808-N-NY362-1315 CELEBES SEA (August 8, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Shawn Thompson, from Arlington, Texas, fires an M9 pistol during a small arms certification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Celebes Sea, Aug. 8. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 21:58 Photo ID: 7998396 VIRIN: 230808-N-NY362-1315 Resolution: 5971x4198 Size: 759.41 KB Location: CELEBES SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) M9 Gunshoot [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.