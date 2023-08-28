Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) M9 Gunshoot [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) M9 Gunshoot

    CELEBES SEA

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230808-N-NY362-1014 CELEBES SEA (August 8, 2023) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Erick Cerrato-Avelar, from Comayagua, Honduras, fires an M9 pistol during a small arms certification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Celebes Sea, Aug. 8. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    M9 Pistol
    Gunshoot
    USS Howard
    DDG 83

