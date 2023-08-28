230808-N-NY362-1014 CELEBES SEA (August 8, 2023) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Erick Cerrato-Avelar, from Comayagua, Honduras, fires an M9 pistol during a small arms certification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Celebes Sea, Aug. 8. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7998386
|VIRIN:
|230808-N-NY362-1014
|Resolution:
|5336x4375
|Size:
|891.7 KB
|Location:
|CELEBES SEA
This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) M9 Gunshoot [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
