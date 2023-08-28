USS Howard (DDG 83) M9 Gunshoot

230808-N-NY362-1178 CELEBES SEA (August 8, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Lee Young, from Colstrip, Montana, verifies M9 pistol magazines during a small arms certification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Celebes Sea, Aug. 8. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

