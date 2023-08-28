U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker, Commander, 140th Wing speaks with Airmen from the 233rd Space Group, Colorado Air National Guard, as they perform their annual field training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyoming August 10, 2023. Annual Field Training is a regular regiment for National Guard members to validate the techniques, tactics, and procedures of their unit's mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Chasity Lollis)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 18:43
|Photo ID:
|7998206
|VIRIN:
|230825-Z-FR385-1705
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 233rd Space Group annual field training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT