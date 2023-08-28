U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lukas Butler (right), 233rd Security Forces Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard feeds ammo into a M249 Squad Assault Weapon (SAW) fired by U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker, Commander, 140th Wing as Airmen from the 233rd Space Group, Colorado Air National Guard, perform their annual field training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyoming August 10, 2023. Annual Field Training is a regular regiment for National Guard members to validate the techniques, tactics, and procedures of their unit's mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Chasity Lollis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 18:43 Photo ID: 7998205 VIRIN: 230825-Z-FR385-1696 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 233rd Space Group annual field training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.