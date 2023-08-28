Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    233rd Space Group annual field training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center [Image 4 of 6]

    233rd Space Group annual field training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Loden (left), Commander, 233rd Security Forces Squadron speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker, Commander, 140th Wing as Airmen from the 233rd Space Group, Colorado Air National Guard, perform their annual field training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Guernsey, Wyoming August 10, 2023. Annual Field Training is a regular regiment for National Guard members to validate the techniques, tactics, and procedures of their unit's mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Chasity Lollis)

