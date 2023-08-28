Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Kathleen Walter (left), commander of the 579th Inland Cargo Transfer Company and Sgt. 1st Class Ian Sexton (right), enlisted advisor to Walter, case the unit colors during a transfer of authority ceremony, Aug. 21, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The transfer of authority ceremony is an important part of a unit's transition in and out of theater, as it signifies the end of one unit's responsibilities and the beginning of another unit's responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 08:05
    Photo ID: 7996662
    VIRIN: 230821-A-LP628-4786
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: SHOREHAM, VT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 579th ICTC TOA [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Aaron Kaczur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Transportation
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    371st Sustainment Brigade
    Task Force Raven
    313th MCB
    579th ICTC

