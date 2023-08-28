Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    579th ICTC TOA [Image 2 of 6]

    579th ICTC TOA

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Bianca Viruet, commander of the 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company and 1st. Sgt. German Velazquez senior enlisted advisor to Viruet, uncased the unit colors during a transfer of authority ceremony, Aug. 21, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The transfer of authority ceremony is an important part of a unit's transition in and out of theater, as it signifies the end of one unit's responsibilities and the beginning of another unit's responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 08:13
    Photo ID: 7996659
    VIRIN: 230821-A-LP628-4488
    Resolution: 5379x4057
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: SHOREHAM, NY, US
    This work, 579th ICTC TOA [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Aaron Kaczur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transportation
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    371st Sustainment Brigade
    Task Force Raven
    313th MCB
    579th ICTC

