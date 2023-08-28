579th ICTC TOA

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Bianca Viruet, commander of the 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company and 1st. Sgt. German Velazquez senior enlisted advisor to Viruet, prepare to uncase the unit colors during a transfer of authority ceremony, Aug. 21, 2023, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The transfer of authority ceremony is an important part of a unit's transition in and out of theater, as it signifies the end of one unit's responsibilities and the beginning of another unit's responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)

