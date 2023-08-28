NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

230829-N-PI330-1052 ROTA, Spain (August 29, 2023) Equipment Operator 1st Class Ian King, left, and Equipment Operator 3rd Class Dominick Jones, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 (NMCB 1), prepare lifting straps for a crane lift on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, August 29, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

