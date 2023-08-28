Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 1 of 19]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    230829-N-PI330-2013 ROTA, Spain (August 29, 2023) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Andre Gardner, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), replaces a battalion equipment evaluation program sticker on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, August 29, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 03:55
    Photo ID: 7996526
    VIRIN: 230829-N-PI330-2013
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 867.17 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    TAGS

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

