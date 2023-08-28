Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 3 of 19]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    230829-N-PI330-1018 ROTA, Spain (August 29, 2023) Steelworker 3rd Class Justifer Raybion, left, and Utilitiesman 2nd Class Ryan Sanders, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conduct training on personnel searching protocol for an evacuation control center on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, August 29, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 03:55
    Photo ID: 7996528
    VIRIN: 230829-N-PI330-1018
    Resolution: 2010x3023
    Size: 855.6 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

