CNRJ CMC Office Call at JMSDF HQ

Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, shakes hands with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief Petty Officer Kazuhiro Miyata, command master chief of JMSDF Sasebo district, during an office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Aug. 29, 2023. Kaszubowski visited Miyata to discuss ways to strengthen the partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

