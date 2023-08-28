Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRJ CMC Office Call at JMSDF HQ [Image 4 of 4]

    CNRJ CMC Office Call at JMSDF HQ

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    From right, Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief Petty Officer Kazuhiro Miyata, command master chief of JMSDF Sasebo district; and Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS); pose for a photo at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Aug. 29, 2023. Kaszubowski visited Miyata to discuss ways to strengthen the partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 7996342
    VIRIN: 230829-N-WS494-1023
    Resolution: 4347x2898
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, CNRJ CMC Office Call at JMSDF HQ [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    CFAS

