From right, Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan/ Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief Petty Officer Kazuhiro Miyata, command master chief of JMSDF Sasebo district; and Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS); pose for a photo during an office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Aug. 29, 2023. During their visit Miyata returned command coins from Sasebo based U.S. Navy ships and forward deployed naval forces that had been on loan to JMSDF Sasebo museum where they had been on display throughout the summer as part of an exhibit celebrating the 70th anniversary of JMSDF Sasebo District’s establishment. Kaszubowski visited Miyata to discuss ways to strengthen the partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 21:25 Photo ID: 7996340 VIRIN: 230829-N-WS494-1019 Resolution: 4996x3331 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRJ CMC Office Call at JMSDF HQ [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.