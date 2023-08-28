Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing

Participants of Tough Ruck begin the 26.2 mile race during Tough Ruck 26.2, Boston 2023 in Concord Mass, Sunday, April 15, 2023. Held in partnership with the Boston Athletic Association/Boston Marathon Tough Ruck 26.2 Boston happens the weekend before Marathon Monday in Concord, Massachusetts. Massachusetts National Guard members started Tough Ruck to raise money for charities such as the Military Friends Foundation more than 10 years ago. During the events of the Boston Marathon bombing, founding members of the Tough Ruck assisted first responders in the moments following the explosions. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven C. Eaton)

