Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing [Image 2 of 6]

    Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing

    CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, speaks with some of the original members of Tough Ruck, during Tough Ruck 26.2, Boston 2023 in Concord Mass, Sunday, April 15, 2023. Held in partnership with the Boston Athletic Association/Boston Marathon Tough Ruck 26.2 Boston happens the weekend before Marathon Monday in Concord, Massachusetts. Massachusetts National Guard members started Tough Ruck to raise money for charities such as the Military Friends Foundation more than 10 years ago. During the events of the Boston Marathon bombing, founding members of the Tough Ruck assisted first responders in the moments following the explosions. (U.S.Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven C. Eaton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 13:18
    Photo ID: 7995538
    VIRIN: 230416-Z-JK986-1011
    Resolution: 2752x1835
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: CONCORD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing
    Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing
    Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing
    Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing
    Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing
    Tough Ruck Honors 10th anniversary of Boston Marathon Bombing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    National Guard
    Tough Ruck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT