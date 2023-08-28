Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve and Active Duty units teamed up to jumpstart Alaska base electrical upgrade [Image 6 of 6]

    Air Force Reserve and Active Duty units teamed up to jumpstart Alaska base electrical upgrade

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Reisdorf 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ben Miller, a 934th Airlift Wing Civil Engineering Squadron pavement equipment operator, walks with a stop sign during the upgrade of Camp Mad Bull’s electrical system at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 9, 2023. The 934 AW CES was at the site for over two months in a series of 3 different rotations to effectively complete the mission. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Reisdorf)

    Air Force Reserve and Active Duty units team up to jumpstart Alaska base electrical project
