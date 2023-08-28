Senior Airman Hunter Olson, a 934th Airlift Wing Civil Engineering Squadron engineering apprentice, operates heavy machinery while upgrading Camp Mad Bull’s electrical system at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 9, 2023. The 934 AW CES was at the site for over two months in a series of 3 different rotations to effectively complete the mission. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Reisdorf)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7994854
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-MC040-1088
|Resolution:
|4875x3244
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Air Force Reserve and Active Duty units team up to jumpstart Alaska base electrical upgrade [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Matthew Reisdorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Reserve and Active Duty units team up to jump-start Alaska base electrical project
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT