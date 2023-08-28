Air Force Reserve and Active Duty units teamed up to jumpstart Alaska base electrical upgrade

Tech Sgt. Andrew Brinza ,a 934th Airlift Wing Civil Engineering Squadron structures craftsman, directs his crew during the upgrade of Camp Mad Bull’s electrical system at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on August 9, 2023. The 934 AW CES was at the site for over two months in a series of 3 different rotations to effectively complete the mission. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Reisdorf)

