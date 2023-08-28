USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming

230828-N-NH267-1484 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 28, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Kevin McDermott greets his family from the pier of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in San Diego, Aug. 28, 2023. Paul Hamilton returned to homeport following a seven-month deployment in U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

