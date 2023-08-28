230828-N-NH267-1408 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 28, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Itzel Ramirez embraces friends from the pier of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in San Diego, Aug. 28, 2023. Paul Hamilton returned to homeport following a seven-month deployment in U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 19:56
|Photo ID:
|7994053
|VIRIN:
|230828-N-NH257-1408
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
