Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming [Image 17 of 20]

    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230828-N-NH267-1466 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 28, 2023) Ltjg. Jordan Brockway presents flowers to his girlfriend from the pier of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in San Diego, Aug. 28, 2023. Paul Hamilton returned to homeport following a seven-month deployment in U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 19:56
    Photo ID: 7994054
    VIRIN: 230828-N-NH257-1466
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming
    USS Paul Hamilton Homecoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    3rd Fleet
    Home Port
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    RTHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT