River Valley Community Compatible Development Plan community leaders gather at Columbus State University Aug. 18 for a RVCCDP rollout-out event. Pictured from left: Jim Livingston, Executive Director, River Valley Regional Commission; Saralyn Stafford, Assistant Director for Rural Development, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Brandon Cockrell, Deputy Garrison Commander, Fort Moore; Shana Jones, Assistant Director for Planning and Environmental Services, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Monica Thornton, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy; Mac Moye, County Manager for Stewart County; Chance Corbett, Board of Commissioners member, Russell County, Ala.; and Scott Pippin, Defense Community Resilience Program, UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 16:17
|Photo ID:
|7993585
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-AC924-3706
|Resolution:
|512x340
|Size:
|83.64 KB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Moore participates in community development program [Image 2 of 2], by Alexander Gago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Moore participates in community development
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT