Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Moore participates in community development program [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Moore participates in community development program

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Alexander Gago 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    River Valley Community Compatible Development Plan community leaders gather at Columbus State University Aug. 18 for a RVCCDP rollout-out event. Pictured from left: Jim Livingston, Executive Director, River Valley Regional Commission; Saralyn Stafford, Assistant Director for Rural Development, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Brandon Cockrell, Deputy Garrison Commander, Fort Moore; Shana Jones, Assistant Director for Planning and Environmental Services, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Monica Thornton, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy; Mac Moye, County Manager for Stewart County; Chance Corbett, Board of Commissioners member, Russell County, Ala.; and Scott Pippin, Defense Community Resilience Program, UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 7993585
    VIRIN: 230818-A-AC924-3706
    Resolution: 512x340
    Size: 83.64 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Moore participates in community development program [Image 2 of 2], by Alexander Gago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Moore participates in community development program
    Fort Moore participates in community development program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Moore participates in community development

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Moore participates in community development program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT