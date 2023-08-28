Fort Moore participates in community development program

River Valley Community Compatible Development Plan community leaders gather at Columbus State University Aug. 18 for a RVCCDP rollout-out event. Pictured from left: Jim Livingston, Executive Director, River Valley Regional Commission; Saralyn Stafford, Assistant Director for Rural Development, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Brandon Cockrell, Deputy Garrison Commander, Fort Moore; Shana Jones, Assistant Director for Planning and Environmental Services, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Monica Thornton, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy; Mac Moye, County Manager for Stewart County; Chance Corbett, Board of Commissioners member, Russell County, Ala.; and Scott Pippin, Defense Community Resilience Program, UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US