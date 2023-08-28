Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Moore participates in community development program [Image 1 of 2]

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Alexander Gago 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    River Valley Community Compatible Development Plan community leaders discuss aspects of the plan during a roll-out event Aug. 18 at Columbus State University. Pictured from left are Mac Moye, County Manager for Stewart County; Monica Thornton, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy; Shana Jones, Assistant Director for Planning and Environmental Services, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Chance Corbett, Board of Commissioners member, Russell County, Ala.; and Brandon Cockrell, Deputy Garrison Commander, Fort Moore.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
