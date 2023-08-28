Fort Moore participates in community development program

River Valley Community Compatible Development Plan community leaders discuss aspects of the plan during a roll-out event Aug. 18 at Columbus State University. Pictured from left are Mac Moye, County Manager for Stewart County; Monica Thornton, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy; Shana Jones, Assistant Director for Planning and Environmental Services, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Chance Corbett, Board of Commissioners member, Russell County, Ala.; and Brandon Cockrell, Deputy Garrison Commander, Fort Moore.
