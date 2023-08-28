Fort Moore participates in community development

Photo By Alexander Gago | River Valley Community Compatible Development Plan community leaders gather at...... read more read more Photo By Alexander Gago | River Valley Community Compatible Development Plan community leaders gather at Columbus State University Aug. 18 for a RVCCDP rollout-out event. Pictured from left: Jim Livingston, Executive Director, River Valley Regional Commission; Saralyn Stafford, Assistant Director for Rural Development, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Brandon Cockrell, Deputy Garrison Commander, Fort Moore; Shana Jones, Assistant Director for Planning and Environmental Services, University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government; Monica Thornton, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy; Mac Moye, County Manager for Stewart County; Chance Corbett, Board of Commissioners member, Russell County, Ala.; and Scott Pippin, Defense Community Resilience Program, UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Fort Moore representatives participated in a River Valley Community Compatible Development Plan roll-out event Aug. 18 at Columbus State University. During the meeting, the group introduced its regional economic development plan and discussed strategizing its implementation with local Army officials.



The RVCCDP provides a roadmap for creating vibrant downtowns, investment in infrastructure, and promotion of outdoor activities within communities close to Fort Moore.



Funded by the Department of Defense and lead by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, the project, according to a UGA press release, “reflects the military’s commitment to strengthen communities that share borders with military installations and is the result of more than two years of community engagement and planning.”



"This innovative project is just the beginning of our work in this area," said Rob Gordon, director of the UGA Institute of Government, during his event remarks. "We look forward to continuing to work with this region and communities and military installations across Georgia to inspire new partnerships and drive long-term economic success."



"Promoting economic development within the Chattahoochee Valley area communities is vitally important to the Fort Moore and Manuever Center of Excellence mission," said Brandon Cockrell, deputy to the Fort Moore garrison commander. "Collectively putting our resources into in the future of this community is also investing in the future of Fort Moore."



In addition to UGA’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government and Fort Moore, participants included representatives from the River Valley Regional Commission and Fort Moore Army Compatible Use Buffer partners: the Nature Conservancy, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Forestry Commission, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, and the USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service.



Leaders from six rural counties surrounding Fort Moore also participated in the event. Marion, Chattahoochee, Stewart, Taylor, Talbot, and Russell counties were represented.