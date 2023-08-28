20th FW Legal Team continues culture of excellence, clinches Air Force-level award

Timothy Murphy, 20th Fighter Wing Legal Office attorney advisor, poses for a photo in honor of his team receiving the Air Force 2022 Outstanding Legal Office of the Year Award at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 3, 2023. Murphy is a retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. from 1987-2008 and has worked for Shaw’s legal team since 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

