20th FW Legal Team continues culture of excellence, clinches Air Force-level award

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Davis, 20th Fighter Wing Legal Office non-commissioned officer in charge of military justice, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 2, 2023. The legal team has built a novel technique, saving the military millions of dollars, and it is now being used by the entire Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

