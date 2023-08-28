Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW Legal Team continues culture of excellence, clinches Air Force-level award

    20th FW Legal Team continues culture of excellence, clinches Air Force-level award

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Davis, 20th Fighter Wing Legal Office non-commissioned officer in charge of military justice, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 2, 2023. The legal team has built a novel technique, saving the military millions of dollars, and it is now being used by the entire Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 13:24
    Photo ID: 7993492
    VIRIN: 230802-F-HO927-1058
    Resolution: 5366x3577
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th FW Legal Team continues culture of excellence, clinches Air Force-level award [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    legal
    Air Force
    award
    20th FW
    Legal Office of the Year

