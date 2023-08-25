Ford Hosts a Dinner for Turkish Military Members

Capt. Matt Mulcahey, Executive Officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) explains flight deck operations to Turkish military leaders during a distinguished visitor tour and dinner while anchored off the coast of Antalya, Türkiye, Aug. 26, 2023. Before arriving in Antalya, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducted bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

