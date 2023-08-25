Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ford Hosts a Dinner for Turkish Military Members [Image 9 of 15]

    Ford Hosts a Dinner for Turkish Military Members

    ANTALYA, TURKEY

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, Commander, Carrier Strike Group Twelve, center left, escorts Turkish military leaders on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a distinguished visitor tour and dinner while the ship was while anchored off the coast of Antalya, Türkiye, Aug. 26, 2023. Before arriving in Antalya, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducted bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 07:08
    Location: ANTALYA, TR 
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Distinguished Vistor

