Turkish military leaders visit the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a distinguished visitor tour and dinner while the ship was anchored off the coast of Antalya, Türkiye, Aug. 26, 2023. Before arriving in Antalya, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducted bilateral training with Turkish Naval and Air Forces in the East Mediterranean Sea to enhance interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 07:08 Photo ID: 7992778 VIRIN: 230826-N-CO784-1137 Resolution: 4052x2701 Size: 1.24 MB Location: ANTALYA, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ford Hosts a Dinner for Turkish Military Members [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.