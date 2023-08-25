Members of the Military Personnel Exchange Program gather for the annual MPEP forum in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 16, 2023. MPEP exchange officers meet once a year at an annual forum to reacclimate themselves to an Air Force environment with other members of the exchange program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 04:26
|Photo ID:
|7992631
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-FN350-1030
|Resolution:
|5986x3994
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MPEP unites mission partners across globe [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MPEP unites mission partners across globe
