    MPEP unites mission partners across globe [Image 8 of 8]

    MPEP unites mission partners across globe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Military Personnel Exchange Program gather for the annual MPEP forum in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 16, 2023. MPEP exchange officers meet once a year at an annual forum to reacclimate themselves to an Air Force environment with other members of the exchange program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    USAFE
    Air Force
    military personnel exchange program
    MPEP
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

