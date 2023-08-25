MPEP unites mission partners across globe

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Julian C. Cheater, Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs assistant deputy, speaks at the Military Personnel Exchange Program annual forum in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 15, 2023. MPEP is a special duty assignment in which an exchange officer is embedded within a host nation unit and required to speak the host nation’s language, continuing to strengthen relationships with partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

