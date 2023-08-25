MPEP unites mission partners across globe

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Julian C. Cheater, Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs assistant deputy, speaks at the Military Personnel Exchange Program annual forum in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 15, 2023. Approximately 47 exchange officers from across 10 countries met at the annual forum for face-to-face time with each other and new leadership, gathered for a commander’s call, and completed required administrative tasks during the forum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

