    MPEP unites mission partners across globe [Image 6 of 8]

    MPEP unites mission partners across globe

    FRANKFURT, RP, GERMANY

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Julian C. Cheater, Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs assistant deputy, speaks at the Military Personnel Exchange Program annual forum in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 15, 2023. Approximately 47 exchange officers from across 10 countries met at the annual forum for face-to-face time with each other and new leadership, gathered for a commander’s call, and completed required administrative tasks during the forum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MPEP unites mission partners across globe [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Air Force
    military personnel exchange program
    MPEP
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

