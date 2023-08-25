Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th Medical Brigade conducts simulated decontamination training. [Image 2 of 4]

    65th Medical Brigade conducts simulated decontamination training.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier assigned to 65th Medic al Brigade performs a sweep for potential Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear hazards on a simulated casualty at a Role 2 medical facility at Camp Carroll, South Korea, August 24, 2023. The training was held to prepare Soldiers to perform higher echelon casualty care in a CBRN contaminated environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Miguel DCruz, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 02:38
    Photo ID: 7992591
    VIRIN: 230824-A-DI401-1024
    Resolution: 2848x4480
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65th Medical Brigade conducts simulated decontamination training. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

