A Soldier assigned to 65th Medic al Brigade performs a sweep for potential Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear hazards on a simulated casualty at a Role 2 medical facility at Camp Carroll, South Korea, August 24, 2023. The training was held to prepare Soldiers to perform higher echelon casualty care in a CBRN contaminated environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Miguel DCruz, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 02:37
|Photo ID:
|7992592
|VIRIN:
|230824-A-DI401-1026
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 65th Medical Brigade conducts simulated decontamination training. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
