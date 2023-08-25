65th Medical Brigade conducts simulated decontamination training.

Soldiers assigned to 65th Medic al Brigade conduct decontamination of a simulated casualty at a Role 2 medical facility at Camp Carroll, South Korea, August 24, 2023. The training was held to prepare Soldiers to perform higher echelon casualty care in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear contaminated environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Miguel DCruz, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
